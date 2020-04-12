Deaths in Limerick - April 12, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Ken (Captain) Waters of Clansfort Terrace, Janesboro, Limerick. Formerly of Bell Lines Shipping Company.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret and sadly missed by his loving children Mike, Mairead and Ken; son-in-law Ken, daughters-in-law Susan and Norita; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Pauline (Norwich), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Ken’s Family, his Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place later.

House Private Please

Family flowers only; donations if desired to RNLI

The death has occurred (at Abbot Close Nursing Home, Askeaton) of Patrick (Patsy) Wallace of South Mall, Glin. Formerly Brothers of Charity, Waterford.

Predeceased by his loving parents Mikey and Babe; sister Mary (O'Brien) and brother Michael. Dearly loved by his brother Tommy, sister-in-law Kathleen, brother-in-law John (O'Brien), Uncle Jimmy, Aunt Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnephew Ben, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

A private funeral will take place for Patrick with a Memorial Mass being celebrated at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beech Lodge, Bruree) of Bridie O'Carroll (née O'Connor) of Ballymacstradeen, Manister, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Eamonn and deeply regretted by her daughters Eileen (Collins), Breda (Leahy) and Margaret (Carew); sons-in-law, her loving grandchildren, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and her friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly private) will take place on Tuesday (April 14) at 12 noon at St Michael’s Church, Manister, with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

House private, please.

The death has occurred (at at Milford Care Centre) of Michael (Micky) Mulvihill of Killoughteen, Newcastle West.

Survived by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current health and safety guidelines a private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Nursing Home) of Bridget (Bridgie) Donovan (née McNamara) of Loughill West, Loughill. Formerly of Loughill.

Predeceased by her brother Jack. Bridget will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Seán; daughters Ann and Betty; grandchildren Ciara, Laura, Ronan, Heather and Orla; son-in-law Brendan and Ann's partner Niall; sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place on Monday (April 13) in The Church of the Assumption, Loughill followed by burial in Loughill Cemetery.

A Memorial Mass will follow at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Killeline Nursing Home) of Mary Ita Bourke (née Cunnane) of Rathina, Newcastle West. Formerly of Foynes.

Predeceased by her John. Deeply regretted by her sons Eoin and Chris, brother Patrick, daughters-in-law Teresa and Marie, grandchildren Saidhbh, Aodhagán, Cathal, Eolann, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

In accordance with current health and safety guidelines a private funeral will take place. A memorial Mass to take place at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully, at Athlunkard Nursing Home) of Sammy Benson of Janemount Park, Corbally, Limerick. Founding Member of Limerick City Youth Band.

Beloved husband of Dolie and much loved father to Marian, Pat, Sam and Ed. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, sister Geraldine, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, many band members and a large circle of friends.

Funeral will be private but Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.