Deaths in Limerick - March 20, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings.

The death has occurred of Nora Dorothy (Dot) Ryan (née Palmer) of Doon East, Doon.

Wife of the late Sonny. Sadly missed by her loving sons Stephen and Tony; daughters Norah and Olive, sisters Gertie and Olive, sisters-in-law Kay and Bee; grandchildren Trevor, Simon, Rebecca, Victoria, Amelie and Dylan; great-grandchildren TJ and Alex, sons-in-law Mattie and Martin; daughter-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, relatives, the Sweeney Family, neighbours and friends.

Remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Doon on Saturday (March 21) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to the national guidelines regarding Covid-19, the funeral is restricted to family only inside the Church.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospital) of Bill (William) Norris of Cloncrippa, Feenagh.

Beloved husband of Joan and much loved father of Edel, Muriel and John. Predeceased by his son Michael.

Sadly missed by his grandchildren Jade, Joe, John and Billy; son-in-law Mike and John's partner Nichola; sisters Mary and Ann brother Tony, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to the current Government guidelines surrounding Covid 19, Billy's family wish to hold a private funeral.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Tessie Murphy of Coolready, O'Briensbridge. Late of Milbrae Nursing Home, Newport, County Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Breeda and Noreen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Saturday (March 21) at St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Funeral confined to family and relatives only.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Vincent's University Hospital) of Mary Grace Dempsey. Formerly of Limerick / Wicklow / Ballingear, Portroe, Nenagh and Boca Ranton, Florida.

Beloved wife of the late Paul, daughter of the late Michael and Bridie, and sister of the late Kathleen, John and Patrick.

Loving sister of Carmel Kinsella (Tinahely), Sr. Joan Grace (Mount St. Vincent Convent, Limerick) and Michael Grace (Castleconnell).

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters, brother, sisters-in-law Patricia and Ann, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Portroe, Nenagh with burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery.

Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

In line with government indoor directives, restrictions will apply at the Church during the Funeral Mass. Outdoor directives will apply at the Church grounds and Cemetery.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of John Gibbons of Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick. Formerly of Ballyhaunis, Mayo.

Beloved husband of the late Kitty and brother of the late Pat, Austin, Kevin (Skip) and Florrie. Sadly missed by his loving son Gerry, daughter Tonette, sister Angela, daughter-in-law Yvette, son-in-law Con, grandchildren Neil, Tony and Emer, other relatives and friends.

A private Funeral is taking place, there will be a Memorial Mass at a further date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Austin Gibbons of The Cloisters, North Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Moher, Strokestown, Roscommon.

Beloved husband of the late Jackie. Cherished and devoted father of Ryan, Robert and Leah and dearest brother of Sean, Des, Gerald and Cyril.

Deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Antigoni, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

A private Funeral is taking place, there will be a Memorial Mass and celebration of life at a further date.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Research or Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (following an accident) of John Daly of Cratloekeel, Cratloe.

Dearly loved son of Linda and Sean and cherished twin brother of Claire. Sadly missed by his extended family and large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (January 21) at St John's Church, Cratloe at 11.30am with burial afterwards at Craughan Cemetery, Cratloe.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live. In the interest of safety for the family and anybody else attending. It would be desirable to watch the live Streaming rather than attending.

See http://funeralslive.ie/john-daly-r-i-p

The death has occurred of Seamus Costello of Clontemple, Ballingarry.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arriving on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Saturday, (March 21. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Milford Care Team.

Family flowers only. House private please

In line with the Covid-19 directives, it is strongly recommended that we observe social distancing, refrain from hand shaking and signing condolence books.

The death has occurred of Jimmy (Snr) Airey of Abbeyvale, Corbally, Limerick. Formerly of St Brendan’s Street, St Mary’s Park and Martin McGuire Limited, Dock Road.

Beloved husband of the late Lily. Sadly missed by his loving children Connie, John, Tim, Jimmy (Jnr.) and Catherine, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (March 21) at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street at 10am with burial afterwards at Mount. St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St James’ Hospital) of Willie Ryan. Formerly of Belfield, Ennis Road, Limerick and late of Amplifon, Cork.

Dearly regretted by his daughter Meadhbh, son Dónal and their mother Jenny, extended family and friends.

A private funeral will take place, in line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings.

A celebration of Willie’s life will be held with a Memorial Mass in the future where we can all remember him for the man he was to all who knew and loved him.

The death has occurred of Ita McEnery (née Curtin) of Ashford, Ballagh, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her husband Nelius; children Ger, Julianne (McCormack), Niall, Ross and Fionnuala; grandchildren, sisters, brother, extended family, and friends.

Please note that in an effort to follow best practice, in line with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Ita's family, the funeral will be private.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Ita's life will take place at a later date. Messages of condolence may be submitted at www.rip.ie

House private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Elizabeth ( Betty) Hart (née Smyth) of Mayorstone Park, Limerick city. Late of Ballynanty Road and OPW.

Dearest mother of Alan and Brian. Deeply regretted by her sons, partner Pat, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Sinead, grandchildren Emma, Ian, Cara and Anna, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Betty will repose at home on Saturday and Sunday. House private on Monday please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Vincent’s Hospital) of John F. (Johnny) Griffin. Formerly of Knocknacarra, Galway and Limerick.

Retired Engineer ESB, late Secretary of Greystones RFC, Corinthians RFC and Garryowen FC.

Beloved husband of Sally, dearest father of Neil, Valerie and John and much loved granddad to Chloe, Danny, Ryan, Jamie, Emily and Amelia.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, daughters-in-law Mary and Anita, son-in-law Derek, brothers Michael, Joseph and Gerard, sister Maria, extended family, relatives and his many friends.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, a private Funeral is taking place and a Memorial Mass and celebration of Johnny’s life will take place at a future date. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Ann Flanagan (née McNamara) of Coolock, Dublin. Formerly of Adare, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Pat and mother of the late Peter; sadly missed by her loving daughter Lynda, son-in-law Paul, granddaughter Emma, grandson Thomas, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family only funeral will take place. Those who wish to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the 'Condolences' at www.rip.ie

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Fiona Donoher of Oakleigh Wood, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Cherrygarth, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise and late of Shannon Airport Authority.

Beloved daughter of Deirdre and the late Gabriel. Dearly loved sister of Sinead and Fergal. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law David, Fergal’s partner Caprice, nieces Isabelle and Maisie, nephew Patrick, extended family and friends.

Due to Covid-19, a private funeral will take place, in line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings.

A celebration of Fiona’s life will be held with a Memorial Mass in the future where friends and family can remember her for the lady she was to all who knew and loved her.