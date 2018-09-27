Deaths in Limerick - September 27, 2018

The death has occurred of Maureen Toomey (née Collins), Curraghbeg, Adare, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy & dearest mother of Mary (Ellmer), Kay (Mahedy), Patrick, Ann (O’Sullivan), Bridget (Kelly), Michael, Liz, Thomas, Criona (Doorley), Billy, Paul, Richard, Seamus, Patricia (Costelloe), Barry and the late John. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home in Curraghbeg on Friday (Sept 28th) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Holy Trinity Abbey, Adare on Saturday (29th Sept) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Adare (Old) Cemetery. House Private please on Saturday morning.

Kate Cullinane – First Anniversary Remembrance

In loving memory of Kate Cullinane, North Camass, Bruff whose 1st anniversary occurs on 28th September 2018. Anniversary Mass will take on Sunday 30th September at 11am in St. Peter & Paul's Church, Bruff. Sadly missed and always remembered by your brother Michael & family Anna, Marie, Majella, Robbie, Paddy & Andrew.

The death has occurred of Pat Kirby, Ministers Cross, Bunratty and late of Killeedy, Co. Limerick, formerly Molex Shannon.

Deeply missed by his loving family daughters Bridget, Anna, Kathleen and Patricia, son James, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Eileen (Killarney) and Theresa (Delaney) Dublin, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday evening (29th September) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass Sunday in The Wells Church, Newmarket-on-Fergus at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in Bunratty Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James Sweeney, Walnut Drive, Caherdavin Heights, Limerick, formerly Swinford, Co. Mayo, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of the late Mary. Dearly loved father of Anamarie, Kieran and Karl. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Vincent, daughters-in-law Máire and Clare, grandchildren Clara, Adam and Ferdia, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (Limerick Branch).