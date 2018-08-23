Popular teacher who influenced thousands of Limerick students passes away

A GALWAY man who made Limerick his home and contributed so much to his adopted county has passed away.

Michael Fahy, of Oakdale House, Lisnagry, originally of Woodford, Co Galway and formerly of Árd Scoil Rís, Sexton Street CBS and Tops of the Town, died on Monday.

Surrounded by his loving family, Mr Fahy went peacefully to his eternal rest in University Hospital Limerick.

Mr Fahy also taught in Scoil Íosagáin, Dolphins Barn, in Dublin where he taught a boy who would go on to become a principal, Br James Dormer.

“Mr Fahy taught me in sixth class many years ago. He was a wonderful man and a brilliant teacher. He was a great artist too. He would have influenced thousands of students throughout his teaching career,” said Br Dormer.

Mr Fahy is deeply missed with love and gratitude by his loving wife Marie, daughters Michelle, Sinéad and Orla, grandchildren Dara, Donagh and Saoirse also Noel, Dónal and Anne, his sisters Mary, Rita, Nora, brothers Eddie and Pat, extended family, relations and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell this Thursday, August 23 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Milford, Castletroy, on Friday, August 24 for 12.30pm. Requiem Mass and burial afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. House Private please. May he rest in peace.