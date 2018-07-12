Deaths in Limerick - July 12, 2018

The death has occurred of Breda Cotter (née Spillane), Mulcair Road, Limerick and formerly of Knockrour, Kilbehenny, untimely.

Breda, beloved daughter of the late Con and Bridget and loving mother of Aoife and David. Sadly missed by her loving daughter and son, sisters Marie and Pauline, brothers Liam, Neili and Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her sister’s residence at Knockrour, Kilbehenny (P67 T218) on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. followed by removal to Kilbehenny Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

The death has occurred of Phyllis Hanley (née Cassidy), Sean Heuston Place, Limerick City, peacefully in the exceptional care of the Shannon Ward, St. Camillus' Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Sean and daughters Philomena, Geraldine & Nuala. Deeply regretted by her daughters Margaret & Jenny, sons Patrick, Johnny, Joseph & Tony, brother Clement Cassidy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (July 15th) from 3.30pm followed by removal at 5pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Monday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brendan O'Brien, late of Keane Street, Killalee & Tulla Electronics, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Josephine and much loved father of Brendan, Janice & Caroline. Deeply regretted by his family, four grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

Reposing at his residence in Tulla, Saturday (July 14th) from 1pm to 3pm. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Saturday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Monday (July 16th) at 12.30pm followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Noreen Hayes, Castle Erkin, Pallasgreen, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish.

Predeceased by her brothers John & Tommy. Deeply regretted by her sister Peggy, brother Tim, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, niece, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday (July 13th) from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to Arch Bishop Dermot O'Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline. Requiem Mass Saturday (July 14th) at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Abington Cemetery, Murroe.