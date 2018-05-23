Deaths in Limerick - May 23, 2018

The death has occurred of James Patrick (Paddy) Dunne, Colbert Park, Janesboro, late of C.I.E, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, children Helen, Irene & Kieran, grandchildren Darragh, Conor, Dearbhla, Áine & Bronagh, sons-in-law Brian & Geoffrey, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (May 25th) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1.30pm. Burial afterward in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Mary Teresa McCarthy, Coolmine Court, Blanchardstown, Dublin, late of Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, peacefully at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, friends and staff of Coolmine Court.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Saturday (May 26th) from 4.00pm followed by removal at 5.00pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Sunday (May 27th) at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Tulla Cemetery, Co. Clare.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Griffin, St. Mary's Park, late of the UK, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his wife Nuala, son Robert, sister Rita, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (May 24th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Friday (May 25th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie Jones (née Speiran), Smiths Road, Charleville and Granagh, Limerick.

Wife of the Late Sean. Deeply regretted by daughters Angela and Deirdre, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Gerard, sisters Rita, Ann and Catherine, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Mairead (Chawke), special cousin Vera, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. R.I.P

Reposing at Hawes Funeral Home Charleville, Thursday 24th between 6:30pm-8pm. Removal at 8pm to Holycross Church Charleville. Requiem Mass Friday 25th at 2:30pm. Burial Afterwards to Croom Cemetery.