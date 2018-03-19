Deaths in Limerick - March 19, 2018

The death has occurred of Anne Feighery (née Cosgrove), Ballincloghan, Kilcormac, Offaly / Lisnagry, Limerick.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Griffin, Liskennett, Granagh, Limerick, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Survived by his beloved wife Maura (nee O' Kelly), sons Thomas (Malahide) and Vincent, daughters Marie Noonan (Bruff) and Carol Phillips (U.K.), sons-in-law John and Richard, daughters-in-law Toni and Fiona, his 12 adored grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. RIP.

Reposing Tuesday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home Croom from 6.30pm to 8pm Remains arriving Wednesday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass to St. Peter's and Paul's Church Banogue. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Timothy Mulvihill, Killoughteen, Newcastle West, late of Bedfordshire, UK.

Son of the late Patrick and Mary Mulvihill. Survived by wife Anna, son Timothy, daughter Marissa, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home Newcastle West Thursday 22nd March from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass Friday 23rd March at 11.30am. Burial afterwards to Calvery Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patricia Smith (née Tobin), Dallastown, PA, USA and formerly 'Groody Toll House', Old Dublin Road, Singland, Limerick, peacefully just one day before her birthday at the age of 75 on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at her home with her husband, children and grandchildren at her bedside.

Born March 16, 1942 in Limerick, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Morrissey) Tobin of 'Groody’ (Toll House), Old Dublin Road, Limerick.

Patricia was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a zest for life, loved to travel, socialize, daily walks in the park with her husband, dance to the oldies and loved playing with her grandchildren. Her warm spirit lives on through her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Warren, Patricia is survived by her daughters Christine Smith and Caroline McCullough, and her son Colin Smith and her granddaughters Madeline and Catherine McCullough and grandson Kieran Smith.

A funeral service to celebrate Patricia’s life will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, March 21st in Dallastown, PA, USA.

Flowers are welcome and should be delivered by 8:30am on Wednesday, March 21st to: Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, 104 West Main Street, Dallastown, PA 17313, USA.

The death has occurred of Christine (Chrissie) Healy, formerly of Clontarf Place, Limerick City, Limerick, late of Florida, United States.

Christine's husband Tom, daughter Eileen, son John, son-in-law James, grandchildren & extended family wish to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with us at this sad time. Those who attended her funeral, sent mass cards, flowers, travelled long distances to be with us at that time.

A memorial Mass will be held on March 23rd 2018 at 11am in St. Lelia's Church, Ballynanty, followed by interment of ashes in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Dan Liston, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Hannah May (née Kissane) and dear father of Donall, Mairéad, Bríd, Áine, Máire and Sinéad. Will be sadly missed by his wife, children, brother Michael, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephew, nieces and extended family. Predeceased by his brother Jim and sister Birdie.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin on Tuesday 20th March from 6.00 pm with removal at 8.00 pm to The Church of the Assumption, Loughill. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 21st March at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Loughill Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget McKeogh, Sunhill Nursing Home, Drogheda, Co. Louth Late Cabra Dublin and formerly of Ballynoe, Mungret, Limerick.

Regretted by her nephews, nieces, extended family and good friend Sr. Theresa McElroy, Sisters of Charity, Temple St. Dublin Requiem Mass in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Hannah McMahon (née Mulcahy), Croughteen, Castletown and formerly of Tullaha, Broadford, in the presence of her loving family at her son John's residence in Cloonee, Ballyagran.

Predeceased by her loving husband Seán. Hannah will be sadly missed by her sons John, Thomas and Kieran, daughter Breda (Kelliher), daughters-in-law Mairi, Claire and Conchita, son-in-law Danny, grandchildren Eoin, Colm, Paul, Aoife, Kayla, Lauren, Shane, Connor, Justin, Mia and Ronan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Bennis' Funeral Home, Ballyagran on Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to her son John's residence. Funeral arriving at St. Michael's Church, Ballyagran on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Carebright Home Care. Enquiries to Sextons Funeral Directors.