Two arrested following drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

The two suspects are being questioned at Henry Street garda station
TWO men have been arrested by gardai following a significant drugs and cash seizure in Limerick city.
Drugs with an estimated value of €71,000 were seized this Saturday morning during the pre-planned operation.
"Gardaí attached to Henry Street conducted a search operation at a number of residences in Limerick. Assistance was provided by the Regional Armed Support Unit the Divisional Drugs Unit and the Community Engagement Unit," said a spokesperson
During the search of one house, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,000 was seized as well as €1,250 in cash.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
At a separate property, gardaí seized cannabis herb, valued at approximately €40,000, and €1,000 worth of cocaine.
Another man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Gardai say the drugs seized will be sent for analysis and that investigations are ongoing.
An illustration of how the new road might look at Ballinacurra Road - near the Crescent Shopping Centre
Mahananda, Killonan, Castletroy is located within walking distance of a selection of excellent primary, secondary and third level institutions
Figures released to the Limerick Joint Policing Committee show the number of road deaths in Limerick has trebled so far in 2022 | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler
Mike McMahon of Mother Macs looking at an energy bill in his pub this Tuesday afternoon | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.