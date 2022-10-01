Limerick councillors up in arms over traffic calming scheme close to accident blackspot

A LIMERICK councillor has warned that “there will be blood shed” on a busy national road in the county after a request to reduce the speed limit in a high impact collision zone was denied.

The issue arose at a meeting of the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District around designs for a new traffic calming scheme for the N21 in Coolanoran, between Rathkeale and Newcastle West.

The proposed scheme was also on the agenda for the full meeting of the local authority but, again, agreement could not be reached between councillors and the executive.

The 270m long scheme, which will not now be progressed had included resurfacing works, a new cycle way in both directions, provision of kerbed build outs, drain works, the removal of a diverge lane and new road markings, alongside a service station.

“This is a very serious traffic calming scheme along a service station where there are near fatalities every week. It is an absolute disgrace that this has taken so long,” Cllr Adam Teskey said.

The proposed traffic calming scheme received a total of 17 submissions. One such observation requested that the 100 km/hr speed limit reduction be prioritized for the safety of the public.

An official response to the submission states: “Following a request from local representatives a speed limit review application was submitted to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).”

It added that the request was reviewed by TII and the “current speed limit deemed appropriate under the guidelines for setting and managing speed limits in Ireland.”

Cllr Teskey said that this request has been “landing on deaf ears” adding that there has been 14 deaths in 15 years on one stretch of road between Castlematrix and Coolanoran.

“There has to be a reduction of the speed limit,” he said to the design team present at the meeting.

Cllr Bridie Collins and Cllr John O’ Donoghue also questioned the failure to reduce the speed limit as part of the traffic calming scheme.

Playing devil’s advocate, Cllr Emmett O’ Brien suggested that the narrowing of the road as part of the scheme would allow for a “natural reduction in motorist’s speed limit.”

“When you look at what is known as a traffic calming scheme, the essence alone should resonate with trying to make something safer. We are not doing that when we do not address the speed limit from 100 km/hr,” Cllr Teskey stated.

He pointed to “panic breaking” when travelling at 100 km/hr outside the service station along the traffic calming scheme as one of the key components in making it a “high impact zone.”

He asked that the district use the function of the council to say that they will approve the scheme on the basis that they reduce the speed limit, in an effort to keep the funding that has been allocated.

Caroline Curley, Director of Housing with Limerick City and County Council said that the executive cannot deliver a reduction in the speed limit, that it must be granted by TII.

Cllr Stephen Keary (FG) told the design team that they have not listened to the speed reduction requests and that the council are “constrained by TII.”

Cllr Teskey added: “TII won’t do anything until there is blood shed on the road. We have done our best. We can not turn our backs on these residents. I am not supporting the proposed scheme.”