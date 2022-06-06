Gardai issue warning as Limerick woman is targeted in 'loan' scam

GARDAI have issued a warning after they were alerted to a new scam which they believe is doing the rounds in Limerick.

In one incident, which is being highlighted publicly, a young woman in her late twenties was asked to transfer hundreds of euro after the applied for a loan online.

"The loan company contacted her and requested that she transfer a sum of money to confirm that she was capable of repaying

the loan. The lady transferred over €400 into an account. Two weeks later, there still is not any sign of her loan," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai say it has since been established that the loan company does not exist and that the woman is out of pocket.

"Only apply to reputable financial institutions like banks and credit unions for a loan, if you are not successful do not apply online for a loan as you have no idea who you are dealing with," advised Sgt Leetch.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigation the specific incident.