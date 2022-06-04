Car stolen from outside Limerick home by thief who smashed window and grabbed keys

GARDAI are reiterating the importance of keeping car keys in drawers or presses away from the front door and windows of your home.

The advice has been issued following a recent theft incident in the Dooradoyle area of Limerick city.

"A man was asleep at his home when he woke suddenly to a loud noise and when he looked out of his window, he saw his car being driven away. When he ran downstairs, he could see that the window in the sitting room had been smashed and his car keys were taken from a table," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

According to gardai, the man believes that the criminals reached in through the smashed window and took the keys off car.

"We know that criminals can spot a car they fancy and then they look in through the windows of the house to see if the keys are in reach, in this case they were. Get into the habit of keeping your keys in a drawer or a press but definitely out of sight of a window or the glass in a door," added Sgt Leetch.