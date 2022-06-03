Information sought following theft of scrap copper from field close to Limerick/Tipperary border

The theft occurred close to the Limerick/Tipperary border
GARDAI are investigating the theft of a large quantity of scrap copper, valued at between €1,500 and €2,000, from a field close to the Limerick/Tipperary border.
The scrap metal that had been stockpiled in a field at Knockphelagh, Oola was stolen sometime between May 12 and last Thursday, May 26.
As the theft occurred just over the border in County Tipperary, the incident is being investigated by gardai attached to Tipperary Town garda station.
Anyone with information that may assist the garda investigation is asked to contact them (062) 80670.
