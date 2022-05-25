Search

25 May 2022

BREAKING: Man arrested after €140,000 of suspected cocaine seized in Limerick village

Cannabis, cocaine and ketamine seized at Offaly house

Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit made the arrest following the seizure in Caherconlish

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

25 May 2022 9:59 AM

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have seized €140,000 of suspected cocaine and arrested one man following a search operation conducted in County Limerick last night.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit made the arrest following the seizure in Caherconlish.

At approximately 8pm, gardaí conducted a search of a vehicle in the east Limerick village.

"During the course of the search 2 kilo of suspected cocaine was discovered. The drugs will now be sent for analysis," said a garda spokesperson.

A man in his 30s was arrested as a result and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street garda station.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Limerick dog owner prosecuted following attack on woman

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media