Judge doesn’t want to ‘ruin’ Limerick rugby player’s life over Snapchat fraud

A JUDGE said she didn’t want to “ruin the life” of a talented young rugby player who pleaded guilty to his involvement in a Snapchat scam.

Daniel Okeke, aged 20, of Cratloe Wood Student Village, Limerick is part of the Munster Academy, has represented Ireland U-20s, Munster and plays with Shannon RFC.

Mr Okeke was charged with three counts of making gain or causing loss by deception under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

The matter was previously before Kilmallock Court last February where Inspector Pat Brennan said three injured parties contacted gardai following the offences on June 2, 2020.

“They replied to a Snapchat offering iPhones for sale. The defendant had given his IBAN. Monies were forwarded by injured parties to the bank account and told the iPhones would be delivered by post. They did not arrive. The Snapchat account was closed,” said Insp Brennan.

The total loss (between the three injured parties) was €780. Insp Brennan said Mr Okeke was paid €20 and was a “small link in the operation”.

The matter was adjourned to this month for payment of compensation by Mr Okeke to the injured parties. The money was paid in full.

Lee-Ann Purcell, solicitor for Mr Okeke, said her client was approached by a ‘friend’ he grew up with and allowed his friend to use his bank account. At the previous court sitting the solicitor said it was “misguided” and that her client didn't think about how his bank details would be used.

Ms Purcell said Mr Okeke was fully co-operative with gardai.

Judge Patricia Harney said she would give Mr Okeke credit for having no previous convictions but questioned his “naivety” due to young people having “great technological savvy”.

Ms Purcell said her client has moved away from his childhood friend.

“He has taken up employment and registered for college. He made a dreadful mistake and is embarrassed. He is in a steady relationship and has the support of his family,” said Ms Purcell.

Judge Harney said she takes a very dim view in terms of dishonesty.

“There is something very sly about this. He has pleaded guilty, is a young person and was fully co-operative. If he comes before the courts again for something similar he will face the full rigours of the law. I don’t want to ruin his life,” said Judge Harney, who applied the Probation Act on all three matters. It means no conviction was recorded against Mr Okeke.