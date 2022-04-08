Pubs in Limerick town targeted by burglars on same night

TWO PUBS in Kilmallock were broken into by criminals on the same night, gardai have confirmed.

Both incidents, which occurred at the end of March, are being investigated and witnesses are being asked to come forward.

"Two burglaries occurred between 12.30am and 6.30am at licensed premises in Kilmallock on Thursday, March 31," said a garda spokesperson.

"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing," the added.

Gardai have not commented further and it has not been disclosed what, if anything, the perpetrators stole from the two business.

Last month, the Leader reported that there are only three pubs operating full-time in Kilmallock. It followed the retirement of Jim and Kathleen, proprietors of Lynch’s Bar.

When the Lynchs purchased the premises 23 years ago there were nine pubs on Sarsfield Street. Now there are none.

In this context, local councillor, PJ Carey, said it's very disheartening to hear two pubs being targeted.

"We have seen a huge reduction in the number of pubs in Kilmallock and in rural Ireland. I remember in that article Mr Lynch talking about the costs being too high. So to see pubs being broken into is terrible. They are all great supporters of the local community," said Cllr Carey.