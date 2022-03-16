Where the main street (of one Limerick town) has no pub: From nine to none

JIM and Kathleen, proprietors of Lynch’s Bar in Kilmallock, didn’t just say farewell to their customers for the final time on Sunday night - the town said goodbye to the last public house on the town’s central street.

When the Lynchs purchased the premises 23 years ago there were nine pubs on Sarsfield Street. Now there are none.

Jim, originally from Ballygibba, said: “It is fairly stark. It is some change. The main street of Kilmallock to have no bar... I didn't think it would ever happen.”

In the late 80s there were 16 pubs in Kilmallock. Now, if you fancy a pint there are only three pubs operating full-time - Howard’s, Fitzgerald’s, and Houlihan’s 41 Bar, all on Lord Edward Street.

Jim says there would have been a pub where Lynch’s stood, for centuries. When he and Kathleen bought it, it was McAuliffe’s and before that Cleary’s. The building is sold and it is understood it won’t be continuing on as a watering hole.

Pubs on Sarsfield Street (pictured below) to close over the years include Ivan’s, formerly Charlie’s; Flanagan’s; Slavin’s; The Loobagh Bar; The Old Oak Bar and Nightclub; Houlihan’s, formerly Ciss O’Brien’s (Houlihan’s 41 Bar has moved up to Lord Edward Street); The Corner Bar, formerly Cummins’; The Gaelic Bar, and Casey’s.

Another closure on the street in recent months is Sgt Peppers fast food outlet, next door to Lynch’s, which was a favourite haunt for local punters in need of some soakage.

Jim Lynch said it was “bitter sweet” calling time for the last time in his pub on Sunday.

“We’re retiring. We have our time done. Look, it’s life, we move on and that’s it. It’s time for myself and Kate to have a life and hopefully we’ll enjoy it. We’re going out on our own terms which is nice. Our 39th wedding anniversary is next week and I have to say one thing - I am lucky to have the wife I have. We’re looking forward to having a life while we’re healthy,” said Jim.

Covid speeded up their exit from the pub trade but it was due to social rather than financial reasons.

“It taught us that there was a life outside the bar. We were so into the bar but we realised there is a life outside it. That’s what changed my mind,” said Jim.

But, of course, that’s not to say all public houses in cities, towns, villages and crossroads haven’t been hit by changing habits and the amount of cash in their tills at closing time.

“The costs are just too high. The biggest cost that has gone mad is electricity. It is absolutely nuts. It is three times what it was three years ago,” he said.

Jim and Kathleen have three children - Siobhan, Richard and James - who all served behind the bar over the years. One plan for the future is to visit Siobhan, her husband Devin and their two-year-old child Laura in Wagga Wagga in Australia.

Jim and Kathleen closed the door of Lynch’s for the final time on Sunday night but they have happy memories to last a lifetime. As well as quiet pints and shorts for regulars they catered for funerals and pre and post wedding celebrations.

“We had absolutely fantastic times. We had brilliant customers. It has been known that we were closing for a few weeks and the goodwill shown to us is unbelievable. We would like to sincerely thank all our customers. They have been great to us,” said Jim.

