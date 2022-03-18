Search

Investigation underway following burglary at Limerick cafe

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating

David Hurley

18 Mar 2022 9:00 AM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for information about a break-in at a cafe in Limerick city centre earlier this week.

After entering the premises at Denmark Street, the culprit removed the drawer from the cash register before fleeing. It's not known how much money they escaped with.

"The alarm was activated when the front door was kicked in. However, the thief was in and out within seconds," said Garda John Finnerty who added that the incident happened in the early hours of last Monday morning.

Gardai seek information following 'sinister act of vandalism' outside Limerick sports club

"If you were around Denmark Street last Monday morning at 5.25am you may have seen the thief. Perhaps, the fact that the thief set off a loud and piercing alarm may jog your memory," added Garda Finnerty.

While CCTV from the area is being examined, gardai say they have no clear description of the culprit.

Gardai at Henry Street station are investigating and can be contacted at (061) 212400.

