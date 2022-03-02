Search

02 Mar 2022

Thieves target Limerick church popular with wedding couples

Thieves target Limerick church popular with wedding couples

The culprits Targeted the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare

Reporter:

David Hurley

02 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

GARDAI are seeking information after thieves entered a church which is popular with wedding couples.

The culprits Targeted the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare late last month but details have only just been released.

"On Wednesday, February 23, a male and a female entered the church at exactly 12.09pm. They loitered around the church until 12.30pm while they waited for a few parishioners to leave the church," explained Garda John Finnerty.

"Both forcibly opened the donation box that was at the back of the church. They took a few donation envelopes and left at exactly 12.30pm," he added.

The only description that gardai have is that that both parties were in their 30s.

"If you were around the Holy Trinity Abbey Church on February 23 between 12.09pm and 12.30pm you may have seen this couple. If you did , then we would like to hear from you. Please contact Adare gardai at 061 396216," said Garda Finnerty.

