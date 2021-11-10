BREAKING: Man arrested for making 'threats to kill' at Limerick Courthouse

The incident occurred within the confines of Kilmallock courthouse
A MAN has been arrested and charged following an incident in the confines of a Limerick courthouse during which serious threats were allegedly made.
The incident occurred at Kilmallock Courthouse at around 4pm on Tuesday - some time after the scheduled sitting of the local court had concluded.
A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Limerick Leader that a male, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of making "threats to kill or cause serious harm against another individual yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, November 9".
The spokesperson added: "He was arrested and has since been charged. He is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning, Wednesday, November 10 at 10.30am."
Gardai at Kilmallock are investigating the incident.
Deputy Maurice Quinlivan has asked for legislation for the new Directly Elected Mayor position to be issued by Government.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.