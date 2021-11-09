Search

09/11/2021

Man charged following early-morning robbery incident in Limerick

Man charged following early-morning robbery incident in Limerick

Henry Street garda station

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A SUSPECT has been arrested and charged following a robbery incident in Limerick city centre at the weekend.

The man was identified on CCTV footage which was obtained by investigating gardai who were alerted to the robbery.

"Last Sunday - at around 10am - a lady in her late twenties was walking along the top of William Street when a male pulled her handbag off her shoulder and ran away with it," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The woman's handbag was found on High Street a short time later and the suspect was identified with the help of witnesses and CCTV.

"He was arrested, questioned and charged with robbery and he is before the courts. The lady received all of her property back. If you are a witness to a crime, please contact gardai, your description of the event or the criminal maybe crucial to the investigation," said Sgt Leetch.

