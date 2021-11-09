BREAKING: Gardai investigate suspected arson attack in Limerick town overnight

The scene in Kilmallock has been cordoned off
GARDAI are investigating a suspected arson attack in Kilmallock in the early hours of this Tuesday morning.
A garda spokesperson confirmed they are "investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Kilmallock".
Two appliances from Kilmallock Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at Millmount, Kilmallock at 3.52am. The fire was put out around an our later and they returned to base at 5.13am.
There was extensive damage to the property. There are no reports of any injuries.
Gardai remain at the scene this morning.
