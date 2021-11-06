Car stolen in Limerick suburb after thief snatches keys from owner

GARDAI have issued a warning following the brazen theft of a car in broad daylight.

The owner of the car - a lady in her mid-thirties - was standing next to the vehicle at Plassey Park Road, Castletroy when a man walked up to her, snatched the keys from her hand, jumped into the car and drove it away.

"The lady was very shocked but did manage to give a good description of the man to gardai, unfortunately the car has not been

recovered to date. It would appear that the man saw the car keys in the lady’s hand and took his chance," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"I want to highlight this theft, as I had never come across this before in my service. I think it shoes we must be more aware of our surroundings and what we have of value that might attract a thief. I know that in future I will keep my car keys out of sight until I am ready to open my car door and drive away," she added.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Wednesday, October 27. Gardai at Henry Street are investigating.