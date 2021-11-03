Man charged following 'barricade' incident in Limerick town

A MAN is expected to appear in court tomorrow morning after he was charged in connection with a 'barricade' incident in Abbeyfeale earlier this week.

The man, whose aged in his 30s, was arrested at around 10pm on Tuesday - several hours after emergency services were alerted to an incident at a flat at Main Street in the town.

A significant garda operation was put in place at around 6.45pm while personnel from the National Ambulance Service and Abbeyfeale fire station were also placed on standby as a precaution.

Local uniformed and plain-clothes gardai were deployed along with trained negotiators and members of the Armed Support Unit. Several roads were closed for a number of hours while gardai dealt with the situation.

Following his arrest the man was taken to Henry Street garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged in connection with the incident and will be brought before Limerick District Court on Thursday morning.