03/11/2021

Man charged following 'barricade' incident in Limerick town

Man charged following 'barricade' incident in Limerick town

The man was detained at Henry Street garda station following his arrest

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A MAN is expected to appear in court tomorrow morning after he was charged in connection with a 'barricade' incident in Abbeyfeale earlier this week.

The man, whose aged in his 30s, was arrested at around 10pm on Tuesday - several hours after emergency services were alerted to an incident at a flat at Main Street in the town.

A significant garda operation was put in place at around 6.45pm while personnel from the National Ambulance Service and Abbeyfeale fire station were also placed on standby as a precaution.

Local uniformed and plain-clothes gardai were deployed along with trained negotiators and members of the Armed Support Unit. Several roads were closed for a number of hours while gardai dealt with the situation.

Locals 'shocked' after man barricades himself in house in Limerick town

Following his arrest the man was taken to Henry Street garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged in connection with the incident and will be brought before Limerick District Court on Thursday morning.

Man arrested following 'consaw' incident on public street

