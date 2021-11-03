Man charged following 'barricade' incident in Limerick town

The man was detained at Henry Street garda station following his arrest
A MAN is expected to appear in court tomorrow morning after he was charged in connection with a 'barricade' incident in Abbeyfeale earlier this week.
The man, whose aged in his 30s, was arrested at around 10pm on Tuesday - several hours after emergency services were alerted to an incident at a flat at Main Street in the town.
A significant garda operation was put in place at around 6.45pm while personnel from the National Ambulance Service and Abbeyfeale fire station were also placed on standby as a precaution.
Local uniformed and plain-clothes gardai were deployed along with trained negotiators and members of the Armed Support Unit. Several roads were closed for a number of hours while gardai dealt with the situation.
Following his arrest the man was taken to Henry Street garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He has since been charged in connection with the incident and will be brought before Limerick District Court on Thursday morning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.