Man arrested following 'consaw' incident on public street

The incident happened in Ballina, County Tipperary
A MALE has been arrested in connection with an incident allegedly involving consaws which occurred in Ballina, County Tipperary earlier this week.
Video footage of the incident, which has been widely shared on WhatsApp, appears to show two men clashing while brandishing consaws on a street.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that gardai arrested a man, aged in his 30s, for public order offences following an incident in Ballina, County Tipperary on Tuesday, November 2.
"The incident occurred at approximately 9.35pm. The arrested man was later detained at Killaloe garda station. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
There are no reports of any injuries associated with the incident.
