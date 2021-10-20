Search

20/10/2021

Witnesses sought following serious assault in Limerick city

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

WITNESSES are being sought following a serious assault in Limerick city centre at the weekend.

According to gardai, a man in his early thirties was assaulted by a number of other men in the early
hours of Saturday morning, October 16.

"The assault happened on Cornmarket Row just before 1am. The man received facial injuries, broken ribs
and a head injury," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Following the incident, the man was taken by ambulance to University of Hospital Limerick where he received
treatment for his injuries which, while serious, are not life-threatening.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and they are particularly appealing for any witnesses, including motorists or taxi drivers in the area to contact them.

They are also asking that any motorists with with dash camera footage should make the footage available to them.

Henry Street garda station can be contacted at (061) 212400.

