Search

11/10/2021

Young woman appears in court following hit and run incident in Limerick

Young woman appears in court following hit and run incident in Limerick

The alleged hit and run occurred in the Cormarket Row area

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A YOUNG woman has been remanded in custody after she appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged hit and run incident in Limerick city at the weekend.

Chloe McNamara, aged 20, of Sarsfield Gardens, Moyross was brought before Limerick District Court this Monday to face four charges relating to the incident which occurred in the Cornmarket Row area of the city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

She was arrested a number of hours later and was questioned at Henry Street garda station on Sunday afternoon and evening.

During a short procedural hearing, Garda Patricia McCormack said Ms McNamara made no reply when the four charges were formally put to her at 10.33pm on Sunday.

The defendant faces three charges of dangerous driving and one of failing to provide medical assistance to an injured person under the provisions of section 106 of the Road Traffic Act.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at Cornmarket Row, Carr Street and at the junction between both at around 1.20am on Sunday.

It is alleged that four people were injured - one of them critically - during the incident and Garda McCormack indicated that gardai will be objecting to any bail application.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan indicated her client was not immediately seeking bail but that she intends doing so later in the week.

Ms McNamara, who did not speak during the three-minute hearing, was granted legal aid and the matter was adjourned to tomorrow.

Sergeant Sean Murray, prosecuting, told Judge Patricia Harney investigations are continuing and that directions will be sought from the DPP.

Limerick man jailed for murdering his brother with bread knife

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media