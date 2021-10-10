BREAKING: Four injured in hit and run in Limerick; one critical

GARDAÍ in Henry Street are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious injury hit and run road traffic collision that occurred at Cornmarket Row, Limerick city in the early hours of this Sunday morning at around 1am.

Three pedestrians, one man and two woman were struck by a vehicle which left the scene, said a garda spokesperson.

"All three persons were removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. The male pedestrian (33) received serious injuries and is in critical condition.

"The two female pedestrians (both late 30s) received non-life threatening injuries. A fourth female (19) pedestrian presented at University Hospital Limerick also injured by the same vehicle at the same time. Her condition is non-life threatening," said a garda spokesperson.

The vehicle in question was located abandoned a short distance away and has been seized for technical examination.



Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling along Corn Market and High Street in the early hours of this Sunday morning, October 10 between 1am and 1.30am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.