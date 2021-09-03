Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Garda warning following spate of burglaries across Limerick

There has been an increase in burglaries recently

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are urging homeowners to be vigilant following an increase in burglaries across the Limerick division over the past week.

There have been several break-ins to homes at locations across the city and county and gardai say a number of the properties were not properly secured at the time.

"In three cases the windows of the homes had been left open. One was in Glin where an amount of cash was taken,
one in Johnsgate where a mobile phone was taken and another in Pennywell where again cash was taken," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"The thieves saw their opportunity when these windows were left open or just ajar and took their chance. Do not leave your
windows open if you are leaving the house, lock your doors and set the alarm," she added.

Homeowners are also being encouraged not to leave valuables visible inside or outside their homes.

