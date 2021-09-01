Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Former mayor condemns theft of wheelchair ramp from home of Limerick pensioner

Former mayor condemns theft of wheelchair ramp from home of Limerick pensioner

The theft occurred at the weekend

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A FORMER mayor of Limerick has condemned the theft of a wheelchair ramp from outside the home of an elderly woman.

According to gardai, the theft happened in the Monaleen Park area of Castletroy late last Friday night into the early hours of Saturday.

"A lady in her 80s came out to see that her wheelchair ramp had been taken from outside her front door. This is a metal ramp and no damage was caused except of course this lady has to replace the ramp as she needs it to help her to get up and down a step," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Cllr Michael Sheehan, who represents the Limerick City East LEA, says what happened is despicable.

"I would be condemning this theft. This is a very essential item for this woman in her daily life and I'm calling on whoever took the ramp to return it - it can be no great value to anybody else," he told the Limerick Leader.

Gardai at Henry Street station are investigating and that are interested in speaking to anybody who may have information about what happened.

BREAKING: A bridge too far for van driver in Limerick

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media