Former mayor condemns theft of wheelchair ramp from home of Limerick pensioner

A FORMER mayor of Limerick has condemned the theft of a wheelchair ramp from outside the home of an elderly woman.

According to gardai, the theft happened in the Monaleen Park area of Castletroy late last Friday night into the early hours of Saturday.

"A lady in her 80s came out to see that her wheelchair ramp had been taken from outside her front door. This is a metal ramp and no damage was caused except of course this lady has to replace the ramp as she needs it to help her to get up and down a step," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Cllr Michael Sheehan, who represents the Limerick City East LEA, says what happened is despicable.

"I would be condemning this theft. This is a very essential item for this woman in her daily life and I'm calling on whoever took the ramp to return it - it can be no great value to anybody else," he told the Limerick Leader.

Gardai at Henry Street station are investigating and that are interested in speaking to anybody who may have information about what happened.