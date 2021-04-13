Homeless man ordered to stay away from homeless facility in Limerick

A SERIAL offender has been ordered to stay away from a homeless shelter in Limerick city centre following a number of incidents earlier this month.

Noel Franklin, of no fixed abode, is facing public order and trespass charges relating three separate incidents which occurred at McGarry House, Alphonsus Street on April 2, April 6 and April 8.

After Garda Dean O'Sullivan expressed concerns that he would return to the facility, Judge Patricia Harney indicated she would refuse bail if he did not agree to stay away from McGarry House.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client, who recently completed a prison sentence, has been homeless for some time and has been attempting to engage with the homeless services since his release.

He said Mr Franklin had previously been accommodated at McGarry House but now accepts he is "no longer welcome there".

Sergeant Sean Murray added that the defendant's behaviour when he attends at the facility is a concern for gardai.

Bail was granted subject to a number of conditions.

Mr Franklin must stay away from McGarry House and he must sign on at a Henry Street garda station three times a week.

He was also ordered to remain alcohol and drug free when in public.

The case was adjourned to June.