Former Limerick solicitor faces trial over €1.2m fraud

A trial date in 2023 has being set for a former Limerick-based solicitor who is facing charges in relation to a €1.2m fraud.

Michael Small, 54, is accused of multiple counts of theft, deception and accounting offences, alleged to have taken place over a two-year period while he was in practice as a solicitor in Limerick.

Mr Small, of Renville, Oranmore, County Galway, previously appeared before Dublin District Court charged with five counts of theft, five counts of deception, five of failing to keep accounting records and another two of making or using false accounting documents, at locations in Limerick and Dublin in 2008 and 2009.

At Dublin Circuit this Wednesday, Mr Small's lawyers told Judge Martin Nolan that their client was seeking a trial as he intends pleading not guilty.

Judge Nolan noted this and he a date for trial of January 9, 20223.

Free legal aid was previously granted at district court when defence solicitor Cahir O'Higgins asked for legal aid to cover senior as well as junior counsel in the circuit court, given the seriousness of the charge, which involved allegations of €1.2m fraud.

At that hearing a State solicitor told the district court that the case was "a quite involved and complex matter" and the allegations "involve a considerable" sum.