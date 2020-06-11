BREAKING: Two men arrested following significant drugs seizure in Limerick

TWO men are being questioned following a significant drugs seizure in Limerick city.

Cocaine with an estimated value of €70,000 was seized after gardai stopped and searched a vehicle in the Castletroy area shortly after 5pm this evening this Thursday.

“Two men, both in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Henry Street garda station, where they are currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996,” said a garda spokesperson.

The drugs seized have been sent for detailed analysis and investigations are ongoing.