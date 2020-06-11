BREAKING: Man shot in Limerick city

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident in the city this Thursday evening.

Shortly before 7pm, gardai and emergency services were called to Castle Street where a man understood to be in his 40s was discovered in a car with a gunshot wound.

A garda spokesperson said he was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

"His condition is described as stable. The scene is preserved for forensic and technical examination. No arrests have been made to date. Investigations are ongoing," said the spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.