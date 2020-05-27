Drugs and cash seized during search of Limerick home

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized nearly €5,000 of suspected drugs and cash in Limerick city.

Shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, gardaí from the divisional drugs unit, assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house at Downey Street, Garryowen.

“During the search, gardaí seized €3,800 of suspected cocaine, a small amount of suspected cannabis herb and €930 in cash. Gardaí also seized a weighing scales, three mobile phones and plastic wrapping,” said a garda spokesperson.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station where he was detained and questioned under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.