Two men charged following aggravated burglary in Limerick

Gardaí have arrested and charged two men in relation to an aggravated burglary and a burglary at two houses in Limerick city earlier this week.

Shortly before 4.30am last Saturday, gardaí at Henry Street received a report of a burglary at a house on Rossa Avenue.

“Two men had entered the house and stole a mobile phone, identification cards, a hammer and a bicycle. No person was injured during this incident,” said a garda spokesperson who added they were alerted to a second incident a short time later.

“Minutes later, gardaí received a report of an aggravated burglary at a house off Mulgrave Street. Two men had entered the house, one of them armed with what is believed to be a hammer, and assaulted one of the occupants,” said the spokesperson.

The culprits then left the house having stolen jewellery and bankcards. The occupant of the house was brought to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged.

“An extensive garda investigation was carried out in relation to these two crimes. A large volume of CCTV footage was gathered from the immediate areas and gardaí were able to identify two suspects believed to have been involved,” read a statement from the Garda Press Office.

As part of the investigation, detectives from Henry Street, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Limerick on Tuesday.

Two men, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested and brought to Henry Street garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Limerick District Court later this Thursday.