Man accused of stealing €10,000 from vulnerable pensioners in Limerick refused bail

A MAN who is accused of stealing more than €10,000 from a number of vulnerable pensioners has been refused bail.

Denis Igoe, 26, who has an address at Station Road, Ennis, County Clare appeared before a special court sitting in Newcastle West after he was charged in relation to 30 offences which are alleged to have occurred at locations in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Cork.

Detective Garda Áine McWilliams told Judge Mary Larkin the defendant was arrested at his home shortly before 8am on Thursday and that he replied “I’m sorry” when a number of the charges were put to him.

The offences, she said, are alleged to have occurred on various dates between February 18, and March 2.

Opposing bail, the detective said it will be alleged the defendant called to the homes of elderly men and woman posing as a salesman for a well-known security company for which he previously worked.

She said some of the victims knew Mr Igoe as they dealt with him previously when security systems were installed in their homes.

Judge Larkin was told it will be alleged that Mr Igoe fraudulently offered to upgrade the security systems and that when the homeowners agreed, he obtained their PIN codes and stole their bank cards.

The defendant, who told gardai he has a cocaine addiction, is accused of then using the stolen cards to withdraw thousands of euro in cash at ATMs in Limerick and elsewhere.

He is also accused of using one of the stolen cards to buy jewellery worth €1,750 at a store in Cork city.

Detective Garda McWilliams said the defendant made some admissions following his arrest and she expressed concerns that he represents a flight risk as he has connections in both Romania and Spain.

Solicitor Con Barry said his client has cooperated with gardai following his arrest and he said he has strong connections in Ireland – including his partner and young child.

He said Mr Igoe was willing to surrender his passport and that he would abide by any bail conditions imposed by the court.

Refusing bail, Judge Larkin said the charges are very serious and that she was concerned the defendant would not appear in court if released.

The matter was adjourned to next Tuesday for DPP’s directions.