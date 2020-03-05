Man arrested by Limerick gardai over PhoneWatch scam

GARDAI have arrested a man in relation to a fraud incident which is alleged to have occurred at a house in Limerick city.

In a statement, gardai say they received a report in recent days that a man had called to a house in the Corbally area claiming to work for PhoneWatch.

The man offered the homeowner an upgrade to their security system for a fee, which they agreed to.

“The transaction was completed but the homeowner was given back a different bank card. The real bank card was then used later on that day to withdraw €700 from an ATM,” said a spokesperson.

An investigation was carried out by gardaí form Mayorstone Park and a man in his 20s was arrested this Thursday morning at a location in County Clare.

He is currently detained at Henry Street garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have received other reports of this type of fraud occurring in recent days and investigators from Mayorstone Park are liaising with gardaí in Cork and Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has been a victim of a similar incident to contact their local garda station.

“If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the Gardaí immediately. Genuine trade’s people or a salesperson won’t be offended by any queries the Gardaí may make,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.