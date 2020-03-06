University of Limerick student in a serious condition following fall

Ryan O'Rourke

Reporter:

Ryan O'Rourke

A STUDENT from the University of Limerick is in a serious condition following an incident earlier this week.

The student is believed to be in a coma following a fall outside a nightclub on Monday night.

It is understood that the student was initially treated at University Hospital Limerick, before being transferred to Cork University Hospital.

A spokesperson for the University of Limerick said: “We have no comment to make on any individual UL student.”