University of Limerick student in a serious condition following fall
A STUDENT from the University of Limerick is in a serious condition following an incident earlier this week.
The student is believed to be in a coma following a fall outside a nightclub on Monday night.
It is understood that the student was initially treated at University Hospital Limerick, before being transferred to Cork University Hospital.
A spokesperson for the University of Limerick said: “We have no comment to make on any individual UL student.”
