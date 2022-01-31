Park-and-ride service to Limerick vaccination centre to end this week

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Scoil Carmel opened last December
THE UL Hospitals group has confirmed the free park-and-ride shuttle bus service to and from the Limerick Covid-19 vaccination centre will end later this week.
The service, which has been running between the Southcourt Hotel in Raheen and Scoil Carmel at O'Connell Avenue since late last year is being stood down from the close of business on Wednesday.
"Since the vaccination centre opened at Scoil Carmel on December, the Southcourt Hotel and transport provider Jim McMahon have delivered the park-and-ride service every day from 8am and 7.30pm, with car parking, and a bus running every half-hour between the Raheen hotel and the vaccination centre," said a spokesperson who added there has been a steady, significant decline in numbers using the park-and-ride service in recent weeks.
"As we prepare to stand down the service this week, UL Hospitals Group wishes to thank Jim McMahon and the Southcourt Hotel for all they have done to deliver a service that has benefited many hundreds of people during a critical phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme," they said.
Paul Dunworth sees himself as belonging to a modern, indie folk tradition but musically, he doesn’t recognise boundaries and categories | Pictures: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.