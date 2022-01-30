Search

30 Jan 2022

Limerick councillors want 'temporary' depots closed

Limerick councillors want 'temporary' depots closed

Cllr Adam Teskey at one of the depots near Curragh Chase Forest Park

Reporter:

David Hurley

30 Jan 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

COUNCILLORS have expressed their opposition to the local authority’s continued use of two temporary depots on the N69 near the entrance to Curragh Chase Forest Park.

The use of the depots was raised at the monthly meeting of Adare/Rathkeale councillors following representations from Kilcornan Tidy Towns.

Members were told one of the depots is currently being used for the storage of signage and ‘welfare facilities’ while the other is used, from time-to-time, to store road chips and other materials.

Previously, a depot in Glin was used by roads crews but this changed when the council’s roads operations were altered to bring them into line with the municipal district boundaries.

New signage to emphasise status of 'historic' Limerick town

While hedging has been planted and landscaping is to be carried out in Kilcornan, councillors want the depots closed. “I’m totally oppposed to it. It doesn’t fit in with the current environment and surrounds in Kilcornan,” said Cllr Adam Teskey, who suggested that a depot could be located in Shannon Properties industrial estate in Askeaton.

Cllr Stephen Keary agreed saying he was “not impressed” with recent photographs showing the ‘haphazard state’ of the depot with Cllr Kevin Sheahan said he too is “totally opposed” to the council’s continued use of the depots.

However, he welcomed confirmation that the council is currently reviewing the location of all its depots and is seeking a new permanent location.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media