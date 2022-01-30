Limerick councillors want 'temporary' depots closed

Cllr Adam Teskey at one of the depots near Curragh Chase Forest Park
COUNCILLORS have expressed their opposition to the local authority’s continued use of two temporary depots on the N69 near the entrance to Curragh Chase Forest Park.
The use of the depots was raised at the monthly meeting of Adare/Rathkeale councillors following representations from Kilcornan Tidy Towns.
Members were told one of the depots is currently being used for the storage of signage and ‘welfare facilities’ while the other is used, from time-to-time, to store road chips and other materials.
Previously, a depot in Glin was used by roads crews but this changed when the council’s roads operations were altered to bring them into line with the municipal district boundaries.
While hedging has been planted and landscaping is to be carried out in Kilcornan, councillors want the depots closed. “I’m totally oppposed to it. It doesn’t fit in with the current environment and surrounds in Kilcornan,” said Cllr Adam Teskey, who suggested that a depot could be located in Shannon Properties industrial estate in Askeaton.
Cllr Stephen Keary agreed saying he was “not impressed” with recent photographs showing the ‘haphazard state’ of the depot with Cllr Kevin Sheahan said he too is “totally opposed” to the council’s continued use of the depots.
However, he welcomed confirmation that the council is currently reviewing the location of all its depots and is seeking a new permanent location.
