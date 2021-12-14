Search

14 Dec 2021

Covid-19 booster vaccines to be offered at walk-in clinics in Limerick from today

Booster vaccines to be offered at walk-in clinic in Limerick

Booster vaccines will be offered at a number of walk-in clinics this week

THE campaign to administer Covid-19 booster vaccines will ramp up further this afternoon when a walk-in vaccination clinic takes place in Limerick.

The UL Hospitals Group, which is responsible for the community vaccination programme across the region, has confirmed the no-appointment clinic, for those aged over 50, will take place between 1pm and 6.30pm at the vaccination centre at Scoil Carmel, O'Connell Avenue.

Another walk-in clinic will take place between 12.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday while further booster clinics will take place on Saturday (1pm - 6pm) and Sunday (8.30am-6pm).  

"There is no appointment for these walk-in booster vaccine clinics, which will deliver a single booster dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. These clinics are for 50 to 69 year-olds only – no other age groups are permitted," said a spokesperson.

Those attending are also being reminded that five months must have elapsed since they were fully vaccinated. Anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months should not attend for a booster vaccine.

Separately, a walk-in clinic will take place between 2pm and 7pm on Friday for those who wish to receive a Pfizer Dose 1 or Dose 2 vaccine.

As with other vaccine clinics, anyone attending any of the walk-in clinics should bring their vaccine record card, and also bring identification.

People attending the walk-in clinics in Limerick are being advised that a free shuttle-bus service runs daily between the South Court Hotel in Raheen and the vaccination centre every half-hour from 8am to 7.30pm.

Limited parking is available on-site and there is additional parking at the nearby former Moloney’s Garage at Punch’s Cross (see map below).

A number of walk-in vaccination clinics will also take place at the vaccination centres in Ennis and Nenagh over the coming days.  

