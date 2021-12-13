Limerick's newest Lotto millionaire comes forward to collect their winnings

A LIMERICK player who won more than €1m in the Lotto earlier this month has come forward, the National Lottery has confirmed.

The online player matched five numbers and the bonus to win €1,034,454 in the draw on December 4. The ticket was bought the day before the draw.

A notification was sent to the user’s online account following the draw along with a separate email informing them of their success.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed, this Monday, that the winner has since made contact with them.

"The winner has made contact and arrangements are now being made for them to claim their prize," she told the Limerick Leader.

No further details regarding the winner have been publicly disclosed

Since the onset of Covid-19, lottery winners have not been able to attend Lottery Headquarters in Dublin to collect their prize's 'in-person'.