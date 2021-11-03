BREAKING: Over 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick over past fortnight

MORE than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick over the past 14 days, new figures have confirmed.

Provisional figures, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, show 84 new cases were reported during the most recent 24-hour period. This compares to 150 on Monday, 127 on Sunday, 45 on Saturday and 131 last Friday.

The figures also show that 2,125 new cases of the disease were recorded across the Mid West between October 20 and yesterday.

Nationally, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed that it has been notified of a further 3,174 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours.

As of 8am this Wednesday, 460 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised with 86 in ICU. There are 36 patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick.

The Department of Health has also confirmed that it has been notified of 5,492 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 56 deaths newly notified over the past week (since last Wednesday).

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: “Over the past week, incidence is increasing rapidly in those aged 19-24 years and across all adult age groups up to 75 years. This high incidence is likely associated with mid-term socialising and greater levels of social activity across communities. If you socialise, be mindful of your contacts in the days after, especially consider anyone you may meet who may be immunocompromised or vulnerable to Covid-19.

Dr Holohan is appealing to those who experience symptoms to isolate immediately and to arrange a PCR test. "Do not go to school, college or socialise until you receive a negative result,” he said.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group added: “Incidence is high and increasing. Test positivity has increased across all age groups. The level of socialisation in the population is at its greatest level since the pandemic began. While we have high vaccine uptake in our country, it is not the only intervention needed to suppress waves of infection. Infection prevention action in your own daily life will help limit transmission in your own circles, as well as the wider community.”

Professor Martin Cormican, Clinical Lead on Infection Prevention at the HSE commented: “Life is gradually getting back to normal and with most people out and about again. This helps common viruses to spread and there are a lot of different viruses about. There are things you can do to protect you and your family from catching Covid and other viruses."

These include getting all recommended vaccines for you, avoiding crowded indoor places where possible and keeping a smalle social circle small.

"Wear a mask and clean your hands where recommended, keep some distance from other people when you can and ask people not to visit your home if they have a virus. If someone in the family catches a virus they can help to protect others in the house if they can keep to themselves, clean their hands and use a mask and have some ventilation as much as practical if they are in a room with others," said Prof Cormican.