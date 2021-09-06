Changes introduced at Covid-19 test centre in Limerick due to high demand

THE Health Service Executive has announced that new arrangements are being put in place for those seeking Covid-19 tests in Limerick.

Due to the high numbers of people presenting at the test centre at Eastpoint Business Park, Ballysimon, walk-in or drive-in tests will now only be available between 8am and 10am.

Tests can be booked outside of these times via appointment (7.45am to 7pm). People can book their tests via the HSE website, or through their GP. These opening hours are unchanged from the current arrangements.

The HSE says the changes take effect from Tuesday and will be kept under review.

"Pre-booking a Covid-19 test is strongly advised, and means you may experience fewer delays and that you will be tested at a time that is convenient to you," said a spokesperson.

Demand for COVID-19 testing remains strong with nearly 5,000 tests conducted in Limerick last week. This includes over 800 tests which were conducted at the pop-up test centre at St Joseph’s Health Campus, Mulgrave Street between Monday and Friday of last week.