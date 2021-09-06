Search

06/09/2021

More than €2.5m worth of drugs and cash seized in Limerick

The man presented himself to gardai at Henry Street before the crime was reported

The figures have been collated by the divisional drugs unit which is based at Henry Street garda station

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MORE than €2.5m worth of illegal drugs and cash have been seized in Limerick so far this year, new figures have revealed.

Statistics circulated to members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee, show that drugs with a street value of €2,246,437 were seized across the Limerick division between January 1 and August 31, 2021.

The figures, collated by the divisional drugs unit, show that 249 search warrants, under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, were executed in Limerick over the eight month period - the equivalent of almost one search per day.

According to the figures, cannabis, worth €1,552,052 has been seized so far this year along with cocaine, worth €562,170; cannabis plants, worth €65,600; heroin, worth €31,403 and tablets worth €19,623.

Cash totalling €263,455, which gardai suspect is linked to illegal drugs, has also been seized since January.

At the quarterly meeting of the JPC, which took place virtually, gardai also revealed that seizures of drugs for personal use have increased by 16% in Limerick so far this year compared to 2020.

In contrast, offences relating to possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply have fallen by 10% year-on-year.

A number of individual are currently before the courts in relation to seizures in Limerick earlier this year.

BREAKING: Man hospitalised with serious injuries following assault in Limerick town

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media