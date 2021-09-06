More than €2.5m worth of drugs and cash seized in Limerick

MORE than €2.5m worth of illegal drugs and cash have been seized in Limerick so far this year, new figures have revealed.

Statistics circulated to members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee, show that drugs with a street value of €2,246,437 were seized across the Limerick division between January 1 and August 31, 2021.

The figures, collated by the divisional drugs unit, show that 249 search warrants, under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, were executed in Limerick over the eight month period - the equivalent of almost one search per day.

According to the figures, cannabis, worth €1,552,052 has been seized so far this year along with cocaine, worth €562,170; cannabis plants, worth €65,600; heroin, worth €31,403 and tablets worth €19,623.

Cash totalling €263,455, which gardai suspect is linked to illegal drugs, has also been seized since January.

At the quarterly meeting of the JPC, which took place virtually, gardai also revealed that seizures of drugs for personal use have increased by 16% in Limerick so far this year compared to 2020.

In contrast, offences relating to possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply have fallen by 10% year-on-year.

A number of individual are currently before the courts in relation to seizures in Limerick earlier this year.