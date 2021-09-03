Search our Archive

Positive signs emerge as Covid incidence rate falls in all areas of Limerick

Infection rate of Covid-19 three times the national rate in one part of Limerick

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in the Newcastle West Municipal District

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has fallen in each of Limerick's six Local Electoral Areas, new figures have confirmed.

And for the first time in over a month, less than 100 new cases have been reported in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District which now has lowest incidence rate in Limerick.

According to data, published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, just one LEA in Limerick (Newcastle West Municipal District) now has an incidence rate which is above the overall national rate of 523.3 (per 100,000 population).

Between August 17 and August 30, a total of 960 new cases of the disease were reported across Limerick city and county - down from the 1,011 reported between August 10 and August 23.

____________________

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (August 17 - August 30)

Newcastle West

784.2 (215 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

473.9 (165 new cases)

Limerick City East

469.7 (166 new cases)

Limerick City West

464.2 (162 new cases)

Limerick City North

463.8 (161 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

328.4 (91 new cases)

