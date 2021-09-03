Positive signs emerge as Covid incidence rate falls in all areas of Limerick

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in the Newcastle West Municipal District
THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has fallen in each of Limerick's six Local Electoral Areas, new figures have confirmed.
And for the first time in over a month, less than 100 new cases have been reported in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District which now has lowest incidence rate in Limerick.
According to data, published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, just one LEA in Limerick (Newcastle West Municipal District) now has an incidence rate which is above the overall national rate of 523.3 (per 100,000 population).
Between August 17 and August 30, a total of 960 new cases of the disease were reported across Limerick city and county - down from the 1,011 reported between August 10 and August 23.
____________________
Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (August 17 - August 30)
Newcastle West
784.2 (215 new cases)
Cappamore/Kilmallock
473.9 (165 new cases)
Limerick City East
469.7 (166 new cases)
Limerick City West
464.2 (162 new cases)
Limerick City North
463.8 (161 new cases)
Adare/Rathkeale
328.4 (91 new cases)
