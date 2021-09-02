Search our Archive

02/09/2021

BREAKING: 'Upward trend' of Covid cases in Mid-West as latest figures for Limerick and nationwide revealed

BREAKING: 'Upward trend' of Covid cases reported in Mid-West as latest figures for Limerick and nationwide revealed

Reporter:

Áine Fitzgerald

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

PUBLIC Health Mid-West has been notified of 830 Covid-19 cases in the region over the past seven days, 108 of which were reported in Limerick this Wednesday.

Thirty six cases were reported in Clare on Wednesday while 14 were reported in North Tipperary. 

“We have seen an upward trend in recent days on cases notified to us. Please note that daily case data is provisional, and is subject to change and validation,” said a spokesperson for Public Health Mid-West.

The data released this Thursday afternoon comes as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,751* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

As of 8am today, 343 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

“Like the January wave, there is no single event contributing to this increase,” continued the spokesperson for Public Health Mid-West.

“There is significant widespread transmission in the community. One of the most effective ways to protect you is to be vaccinated. This will protect you from becoming seriously ill or hospitalised.”

There is a pop-up Covid-19 test centre in operation at St Joseph’s Health Campus in Limerick City, and other clinics across the region. You can register for a free test here: https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media