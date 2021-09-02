BREAKING: 'Upward trend' of Covid cases in Mid-West as latest figures for Limerick and nationwide revealed

PUBLIC Health Mid-West has been notified of 830 Covid-19 cases in the region over the past seven days, 108 of which were reported in Limerick this Wednesday.

Thirty six cases were reported in Clare on Wednesday while 14 were reported in North Tipperary.

“We have seen an upward trend in recent days on cases notified to us. Please note that daily case data is provisional, and is subject to change and validation,” said a spokesperson for Public Health Mid-West.

The data released this Thursday afternoon comes as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,751* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 343 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

“Like the January wave, there is no single event contributing to this increase,” continued the spokesperson for Public Health Mid-West.

“There is significant widespread transmission in the community. One of the most effective ways to protect you is to be vaccinated. This will protect you from becoming seriously ill or hospitalised.”

There is a pop-up Covid-19 test centre in operation at St Joseph’s Health Campus in Limerick City, and other clinics across the region. You can register for a free test here: https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.