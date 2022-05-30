In Pictures: Brendan shines a light on local daycare centre with performance in Limerick village

SINGER Brendan Shine kicked off the weekend in style in Cappamore and helped raise funds for a local cause in the process.
The folk and country singer and guests performed in the village’s community centre on Friday night to help raise money for St Michael’s Day Care Centre where services have returned to normal post-pandemic.
All funds raised from Friday's event, which was a big success, will go back into the daycare centre.
