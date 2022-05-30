Search

30 May 2022

Consultation meeting on proposed community centre for Limerick suburb

Consultation on proposed community for Limerick community

Crescent College Comprehensive will play host to a meeting on a proposed community centre for the area | PICTURE: ADRIAN BUTLER

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

30 May 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A CONSULTATION event is to be held in a Limerick community which is due to get a new multi-purpose centre.

Crescent College Comprehensive will tomorrow night play host to an event where the views of the Dooradoyle, Mungret and Raheen areas will be taken into account.

Commissioned by the local authority, consultants Paul O'Raw and Dr Shane O'Sullivan have been gathering surveys from community members, and have held meetings with a number of organisations.

Residents in Limerick suburb call for additional consultation over community centre plans

It's expected that at the event, which kicks off at 7.30pm, the results of these will be presented for further discussion.

Community organisations, clubs and interested individuals are invited to attend, with the event taking place in the school's sports hall.

Drivers are being asked to park at the rear of the school and drive slowly into the school grounds as there may be activities going on elsewhere on its campus.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media