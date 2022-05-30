Consultation meeting on proposed community centre for Limerick suburb

A CONSULTATION event is to be held in a Limerick community which is due to get a new multi-purpose centre.

Crescent College Comprehensive will tomorrow night play host to an event where the views of the Dooradoyle, Mungret and Raheen areas will be taken into account.

Commissioned by the local authority, consultants Paul O'Raw and Dr Shane O'Sullivan have been gathering surveys from community members, and have held meetings with a number of organisations.

It's expected that at the event, which kicks off at 7.30pm, the results of these will be presented for further discussion.

Community organisations, clubs and interested individuals are invited to attend, with the event taking place in the school's sports hall.

Drivers are being asked to park at the rear of the school and drive slowly into the school grounds as there may be activities going on elsewhere on its campus.