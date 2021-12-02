Search

Family of missing Limerick man make fresh appeal for information on his whereabouts

John ‘Jack' Keane was last seen on September 15

Norma Prendiville

normap@limerickleader.ie

THE Keane family in Athea has renewed its appeal for help from the public as they continue to try to trace and find John ‘Jack' Keane who has been missing since Wednesday, September 15. 

John, known as Jack,  is 61 and is described as being approximately 5ft 7” in height, of slim build, bald with some grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a red and black rain jacket, black trousers and brown boots. He usually wears a baseball cap and carries a stick.

“Jack may have walked or taken a lift from the Athea/Moyvane area,“ his brother Connie said this week. “Anybody who may have seen him or given him a lift, please contact the gardai.”

He is known to frequent the West Limerick, North Kerry and West Clare areas. 

“We are also appealing to local farmers in the Athea/Moyvane/Kilbaha area to search any unused buildings, drains or dykes in case Jack got into difficulty on a walk,” said Connie. “Christmas is approaching and the family are concerned for Jack's whereabouts. Jack did suffer with mental health issues and depression.”

Searches have taken place in the locality but, as local parish priest, Fr Duggan noted the week after Jack went missing, Athea is very difficult terrain and has a lot of forestry. 

Last month, 35 volunteers took part in a search in a joint operation between Limerick Land Search Team, Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery and Abbeyfeale District Search and Rescue. Using drones as part of their equipment, they were covering a 35km area. 

The Keane family has thanked everybody who has taken part in searches up to now but says  that the search needs to continue until Jack is found.

Anyone who may have information about Jack’s movements or whereabouts is asked to contact Newcastle West garda station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

